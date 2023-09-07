'Alwarpet to Andheri…': Anirudh Ravichander thanks SRK on 'Jawan's success

Entertainment

'Alwarpet to Andheri…': Anirudh Ravichander thanks SRK on 'Jawan's success

Written by Aikantik Bag September 07, 2023 | 04:02 pm 2 min read

'Jawan' is running in theaters now

Jawan hysteria has engulfed India and the country is celebrating Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller. The mass entertainer has already become a huge success. In this South meets North project, there have been many Bollywood debutants which include the likes of director Atlee, music director Anirudh Ravichander, and actor Nayanthara, among others. On the film's success, Ravichander wrote a heartfelt note on X (formerly Twitter).

Ravichander posted a photograph with Atlee

Ravichander posted a photograph of him hugging Atlee and wrote, "From Alwarpet to Andheri #Jawan. Thank you all for your love toward the movie and the music. Thank you King @iamsrk for everything." Ravichander and Atlee are established names in Tamil cinema and their Bollywood debut has been nothing less than a dream. Jawan is currently running in theaters.

Twitter Post

'Jawan's global impact

The visuals of fans across all generations dancing to Jawan's Zinda Banda are making rounds on social media. The mass entertainer projects Khan in a new avatar. The film has garnered a resounding nod of approval from Tamil audiences as well as Hindi-speaking viewers. With its global release and impressive box office buzz, Jawan is set to make a significant impact on the Indian film industry. Read our review, here!

Share this timeline