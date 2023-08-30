'K3G,' 'Kapoor & Sons': Times Bollywood explored bond between siblings

Celebrate Rakshabandhan by watching these movies with your siblings

Love them or hate them, but at the end of the day, you cannot really live without them. The dynamics that we share with our siblings keep altering every day, but this is perhaps the only relationship that we enjoy for the longest period of our lives. Bollywood films have captured the essence of this relationship quite often. Here are our favorites.

'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...'

Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...is as much a father-son story as it is an exploration of the dynamics between two brothers whose life is torn apart because of their father's authoritarian policies. Hrithik Roshan plays Rohan, who travels to London to bring back his brother Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) and help him reconcile with their dictatorial father Yash, played by Amitabh Bachchan.

'Kapoor & Sons'

Taunting each other, wanting the bigger and better room, thinking that parents love our sibling more, and constant, endless bickering—the relationship between Rahul and Arjun is as real as it gets. Rahul (Fawad Khan) played the quintessential elder sibling—successful and financially secure, while Arjun (Sidharth Malhotra) found it difficult to commit to any job, much to the dismay of his father.

'Dhanak'

National Film Award-winning Dhanak is a peep into the unadulterated love that flourishes between siblings during their childhood when they haven't been corrupted by the need to outpace each other. Pari takes care of her blind brother Chotu and is determined to get his eyesight restored, and the only point of contention between them is whether SRK is a better actor than Salman Khan.

'Makdee'

Shabana Azmi surely gave children sleepless nights for days when she played a witch in Vishal Bhardwaj's Makdee. When Munni gets trapped inside Makdee's haunted mansion, it falls upon her twin sister Chunni to rescue her timely before the witch unleashes her fury. Shweta Basu Prasad played dual roles in this classic Bhardwaj directorial, which also marked his feature film debut.

'Dil Dhadakne Do'

In Dil Dhadakne Do, we see Kabir (Ranveer Singh) stand up for his sister Ayesha (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), who, despite being more successful, ambitious, and driven than him, is treated with subtle disrespect by their parents. She is the worthy heir to their parents' business but is conveniently ignored since she's a woman. Ayesha-Kabir's relationship is heartwarming, and we need more such portrayals onscreen.

