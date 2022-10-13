Entertainment

It's Ajay vs Sidharth in 'Thank God' Diwali trailer!

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 13, 2022, 02:33 pm 2 min read

Ahead of its theatrical release on October 25, the makers of the upcoming comedy film Thank God have unveiled another trailer. Fronted by Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh, it'll focus on a man's (Malhotra) afterlife, where he meets Chitragupta, the mythological Hindu God who keeps an account of one's evil and ethical deeds on Earth. Indra Kumar directed the movie.

Context Why does this story matter?

It is a tried and tested Bollywood trend to release films on festive occasions such as Eid, Diwali, and Holi to draw more crowds to theaters.

Housefull 4, Krrish 3, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, and Golmaal Again are some films that were released on Diwali and minted huge numbers.

It remains to be seen if Thank God can follow suit.

Takeaways Set designs look aesthetic, but the jokes disappoint

The Diwali trailer provides deeper insights into the plot and pits Malhotra and Devgn against each other. There's also a clarification behind Chitragupta's suave attire, possibly to ward off any controversies. The fantasy elements and devlok look aesthetically pleasing and the film also tips its hat to Amitabh Bachchan in a meta way. However, like the first trailer, laughs are few and far between.

Twitter Post Watch the trailer here

Celebrate the festival of lights with Ayan as he ventures into the Game of Life and redeems himself of all his sins! 🎲💯https://t.co/RJEzn1hHxf#ThankGodDiwaliTrailer out now. In cinemas on 25th October.@ajaydevgn @Rakulpreet @Indra_kumar_9 — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) October 13, 2022

Information Here's everything you need to know about 'Thank God'

Besides the aforementioned actors, the film also features Nora Fatehi, Kiku Sharda, Seema Pahwa, and Vikram Kochhar in supporting roles. Thank God is billed as a film with an influential message for a family audience. T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar have bankrolled the project along with Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, and Deepak Mukut. Aakash Kaushik and Madhur Sharma have penned the script.

Clash 'Thank God' will battle it out with 'Ram Setu'

Thank God is gearing up for a clash with Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, it'll feature Kumar as an archaeologist who is on a mission to "save" the revered bridge in a matter of three days. It will be Kumar's second theatrical clash of the year. On August 11, his Raksha Bandhan locked horns with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.

