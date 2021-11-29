'Singham 3' won't be on Article 370, Rohit Shetty clarifies

Written by Nilesh Rao

During the climax of 'Sooryavanshi,' Rohit Shetty hinted at 'Singham 3'

Rohit Shetty, who is basking in the success of his recent release Sooryavanshi, is the man of the hour now! Everyone wants to know about the projects the ace filmmaker will be working on. Just recently he said that Golmaal 5 will happen as it "is something that can never end." And now, we have an update on Singham 3, which rolls next year.

Significance

Why does this story matter?

During the climax of Sooryavanshi, Shetty did give a hint at an extension to Singham. Now, this Ajay Devgn-starrer, like Golmaal, is important to the director, since Singham marked his entry to the now ever-expanding copverse. If that 2011 release didn't click, we neither would have had Sooryavanshi nor Simmba. So, the next installment of Singham is crucial for both, Shetty and us.

Information

This is what Shetty said about plot of 'Singham 3'

Several reports had suggested that Singham 3 will revolve around the abolition of Article 370 of Indian Constitution (done in August 2019), which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. But, Shetty rubbished these claims. He said, "Even I've heard that the story is out, even though I myself don't know what the story is, that Singham 3 is being made on Article 370."

Quote

Have a basic idea for the story, says the director

"We've a basic idea for the story, but I can understand (the reports coming out) because of the rage created by Sooryavanshi, so everyone is talking about Singham," Shetty highlighted. "However, there's a lot of time for it...if you see, there's at least one year left for Singham (3) to begin. It won't start before a year," he added. So, there you have it!

Details

Right now, Shetty and team are prepping for 'Cirkus' shooting

Right now, the Zameen helmer is busy with Cirkus. The comedy film, based on a Shakespearean play, will have Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma in double roles. The team is right now prepping up for their Ooty shooting plan, which will be their final schedule. It also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. After this, Shetty might take up Golmaal 5 and Singham 3.