'Cirkus': Rohit Shetty readying for final shooting schedule in Ooty

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Nov 23, 2021, 10:37 am

'Cirkus' brings Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh for the third time together

Fresh from the success of Sooryavanshi, Rohit Shetty is gearing up for his next. The ace helmer and his team are preparing themselves for the final leg of shooting of Cirkus, which will be done in the picturesque Ooty. Reports suggest that filming starts next month and the entire cast and crew will be there for some crucial outdoor shots.

Importance

Why does this story matter?

Shetty is a smart director, which we realized when his first film Zameen released. But recognition came to him after his second outing, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited. The comedy quotient in the film was top-notch. The subsequent movies churned out by him in that genre established Shetty as an efficient filmmaker. Plus, who wouldn't want to see Ranveer Singh, the lead actor, in double role?

Details

'The entire crew is pretty kicked about the final schedule'

While talking to Bollywood Hungama, a source said, "Rohit had locked Ooty as one of the shoot locations a long time back, but due to the pandemic restrictions, the schedules were sent into a tizzy. However, with things returning to normal finally, the entire crew is pretty kicked about the final schedule of Cirkus." It added that filming will commence from December 1.

Facts

Locations have already been finalized, says the source

"Locations, where the film will be shot in the hill station, have already been finalized, while the scenes themselves that are yet to be shot are some pivotal outdoor sequences that will require the entire cast," the source informed. The film's team is planning a Diwali 2022 release. Apart from Singh, Cirkus also stars Varun Sharma in double role, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Pooja Hegde.

Quote

'We've made a cute comedy film...It's not similar to 'Angoor''

The film is reportedly inspired by the 1982 comedy Angoor that starred Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma in the lead roles. However, Shetty refutes these claims. "We've made a cute comedy film with Ranveer called Cirkus. It's not similar to Angoor at all. If I have to genuinely tell you, Cirkus is not Angoor, it's Comedy of Errors," he said.

Quote

'It's a totally different take, a different universe'

"In black and white, Do Dooni Chaar was made, Angoor was made, even in Bengali, there's an adaptation of Comedy of Errors. Some have also written books on it. So, it's from that play, but it's a totally different take, a different universe," Shetty added.