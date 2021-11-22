'Kalle Kalle' review: Sachin-Jigar delivers a dull song this time

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Nov 22, 2021, 09:00 pm

The song based on heartbreak didn't meet its expectations

The makers of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui have released another song as the movie is nearing its release date. Titled Kalle Kalle, the track features Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor. The sad song does not manage to invoke any emotions, which might suggest the reason behind its low views online. You can check out the number on the T-Series official YouTube channel. Here's our review.

Song

The Punjabi tune doesn't manage to fulfill the expectations

The track, crooned by Priya Saraiya along with music director Sachin-Jigar, is a dull number. Though it has deep meaningful Punjabi lines written by Saraiya, it still sounds ordinary. However, you won't be able able to ignore the presence of sarangi, guitar, and flute. They sound pleasing throughout the track. Sachin and Jigar, who have also composed the song, disappoint this time.

Video

The emotional track also carries a flashback element in it

The 2:46-minute-long video starts with Kapoor making Khurrana realize the gravity of their situation. Both of them are going through the same emotion of heartbreak and misunderstanding. Next, you see a flashback where the two are seen riding bicycles in a park. Khurrana's expressions are on point, but it feels like Kapoor is struggling with her lines. It's difficult to get what she says.

Twitter Post

You can check out the song here

Observation

The tune seems like an extension of a 'Ghajini' song

Remember Kaisey Mujhe Tu Mil Gayi song from Aamir Khan starrer Ghajini? Sung by Benny Dayal and Shreya Ghoshal, the track had a similar alaap style. However, that song was a superhit composed by A R Rahman. It still carries a high emotional value. Coming back to Kalle Kalle, it looks like the song comes at an important point in the film.

Verdict

Hope the track takes the story ahead in the film

The Abhishek Kapoor directorial explores a rarely touched subject of transgender in a film. Hope it shows them in a positive light. Coming to the track, it has around five lakh views on YouTube and is not worth comparing to Tumbe Te Zumba that has 17 million views. Verdict: The song and the music video, both get 2.5 stars out of 5.