'Tu Mera Hogaya Hai' review: Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria's 'tadpaane-wala' song

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Nov 22, 2021, 07:55 pm

'Tadap' marks Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty's debut in Bollywood

After releasing Tumse Bhi Zyada and Tere Siva, makers of Tadap have dropped yet another romantic track starring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria today. The 2.28-minute-long video song tilted Tu Mera Hogaya Hai is currently available on YouTube and has already racked up over 13 lakh views. Directed by Milan Luthria, the movie hits theaters on December 3. Here's our review of the song.

Song

Confession dialogue, Jubin Nautiyal's singing reasons to listen on loop

From Jubin Nautiyal's singing to the soothing music by Pritam, this new composition from Tadap will give you a lovely vibe. The daring confession dialogue at the beginning, "Daddy I'm in love," unlike Indian culture, is quite a bold move and does give listeners a reason to discover the element of surprise in the song. Irshad Kamil has penned the song's lyrics.

Video

Shetty-Sutaria's intimate scene will make you press the replay button

Spoiler alert! It's now time to break the surprise elements of the video song. This romantic track has a lip-locking scene between Sutaria and Shetty that will leave you spellbound. The duo's sizzling onscreen chemistry looks very realistic as they cannot keep their hands off from each other. Sutaria and the picturesque backgrounds manage to keep our eyes glued to the screen.

Observation

'Tu Mera Hogaya Hai' song might lure fans to theaters

While you watch it, you might tend to overlook the other stunning things used in the song, such as the touch of saxophone and flute by Shirish Malhotra in the composition, because of Sutaria-Shetty's onscreen bonding. However, overall, the video song does create some hype among viewers, who are looking forward to watching the Bollywood film. This song will surely lure fans to theaters.

Conclusion

Fans demand Arijit Singh version of 'Tu Mera Hogaya Hai'

To sum it up, this romantic song of Shetty and Sutaria might impact the box office numbers of Tadap when it releases. The film marks Shetty's Bollywood debut. Meanwhile, fans are demanding this song in Arijit Singh's voice. "We need reprise version by Arijit...wat a song man," wrote one of Singh's fans. Verdict: Song bags 2.5, the video gets 3 out of 5 stars.