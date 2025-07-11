Kannada actor Shruti attacked by husband; attempted murder case registered

Attack details

The actor suffered multiple stab wounds

Amareesh allegedly attacked Shruti with pepper spray and then stabbed her in the neck, ribs, and thigh, claimed a News9 report, via Hindustan Times. He also reportedly hit her head against a wall. The attack has left Shruti severely injured, and she is currently undergoing treatment at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru. In her statement to the police, she accused Amareesh of attempted murder, citing a history of domestic abuse and financial conflict.