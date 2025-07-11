Kannada actor Shruti attacked by husband; attempted murder case registered
What's the story
In a shocking incident of domestic violence, Kannada television actor Manjula, popularly known by her stage name Shruti, was allegedly attacked by her husband, Amareesh, at their rented home in Muneshwara Layout, Bengaluru, on Friday. The attack reportedly happened after their children left for college. The couple's marriage had been troubled for months due to financial issues and personal conflicts.
Attack details
The actor suffered multiple stab wounds
Amareesh allegedly attacked Shruti with pepper spray and then stabbed her in the neck, ribs, and thigh, claimed a News9 report, via Hindustan Times. He also reportedly hit her head against a wall. The attack has left Shruti severely injured, and she is currently undergoing treatment at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru. In her statement to the police, she accused Amareesh of attempted murder, citing a history of domestic abuse and financial conflict.
Legal action
Husband arrested, investigation underway
The Hanumanthanagar Police have registered a case under relevant sections and confirmed that Amareesh has been arrested. They are currently investigating the case to ascertain the full extent of the assault. Notably, Shruti had once moved out before and filed a police complaint against her husband.