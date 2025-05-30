What's the story

BJP leader and former Union Minister Smriti Irani will be shooting for the upcoming season of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi under Z-plus security, reported India Forums.

The report added that the phones of almost everyone on the set will be tapped, except for co-lead Amar Upadhyay, Irani, and producer Ektaa Kapoor.

The show, which originally aired from 2000-2008, is returning with its second season.

The second season will see Irani reprising her role as Tulsi.