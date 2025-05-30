Smriti Irani kicks off 'Kyunki Saas... 2' with Z+ security
BJP leader and former Union Minister Smriti Irani will be shooting for the upcoming season of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi under Z-plus security, reported India Forums.
The report added that the phones of almost everyone on the set will be tapped, except for co-lead Amar Upadhyay, Irani, and producer Ektaa Kapoor.
The show, which originally aired from 2000-2008, is returning with its second season.
The second season will see Irani reprising her role as Tulsi.
Show details
'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2' set to return
The show was one of the most popular serials on Star Plus when it first aired, with a stellar cast including Ronit Roy, Hiten Tejwani, and Sudha Shivpuri. It won a total of 47 awards during its original run.
However, the second season is set to have only 150 episodes.
This decision comes because the original series ended abruptly in 2008, falling 150 episodes short of reaching the milestone of 2,000 episodes.
Nostalgic return
Reboot might be shot at the original set
The reboot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi will reportedly be shot at the same location as its original run, promising a wave of nostalgia for longtime fans.
It will open with the same iconic scene, featuring Tulsi welcoming viewers into her home while introducing the family.
Kapoor and her team are expected to officially announce the reboot in June 2025, and the buzz around this beloved show's return is already building across generations.