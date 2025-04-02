What's the story

Ektaa Kapoor is all set to revive her iconic TV series Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, with original cast members Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay.

The show, which aired from 2000 to 2008, became a cultural phenomenon, with its famous title track instantly recognizable to millions.

The new version will be a limited series, with production currently underway, according to Pinkvilla.

Despite ending over a decade ago, the original show still has a huge fanbase.