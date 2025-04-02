Smriti Irani set for TV comeback as 'Kyunki Saas...' returns
What's the story
Ektaa Kapoor is all set to revive her iconic TV series Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, with original cast members Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay.
The show, which aired from 2000 to 2008, became a cultural phenomenon, with its famous title track instantly recognizable to millions.
The new version will be a limited series, with production currently underway, according to Pinkvilla.
Despite ending over a decade ago, the original show still has a huge fanbase.
Character preparation
Irani preparing for her role as Tulsi Virani
Irani, who played Tulsi Virani in the original series, is said to be preparing rigorously for her role.
The opening shot of the new series will mirror the original, with Tulsi introducing every character to the audience.
The scenes will be filmed at the same location as the original show.
Upadhyay, who played OG Mihir in the series, reportedly left his current show, Doree, to join this project.
Upcoming announcement
Official announcement expected in June
The official announcement of the revival is likely to come from Kapoor and her team in June 2025.
After Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi ended in November 2008, Irani transitioned into politics while Upadhyay continued his acting career.
The return of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is sure to bring back nostalgia for fans of the original series.