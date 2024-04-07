Next Article

Producer Amul Mohan calls Vikrant Massey's 'The Sabarmati Report' emotion-driven

By Tanvi Gupta 11:00 am Apr 07, 202411:00 am

What's the story Amul Mohan, the producer of the forthcoming political thriller The Sabarmati Report, recently revealed that he had offered the project to Vikrant Massey before the release of his successful film, 12th Fail. He also shed light on the film, which is slated to hit theaters on May 3. Directed by Ranjan Chandel, the film also stars Raashii Khanna and revolves around two journalists investigating the 2002 Sabarmati Express incident. Mohan has co-produced it with Ektaa Kapoor.

Emotion-driven

'Deals with a timeline when such a ghastly act happened...'

On February 27, 2002, tragedy struck as 59 pilgrims returning from Ayodhya perished in a blaze engulfing four coaches of the Sabarmati Express near Godhra railway station in Gujarat. This horrific incident triggered one of the most devastating communal riots in the state's history. Mohan, in an interview with Mid-Day, shed light on the project, stating, "Aseem sir [Arora, writer] had a take on The Sabarmati Report, and we built on that." "It's emotion-driven," he added.

Film's focus

'The Sabarmati Report' focuses on post-incident investigation

Further, Mohan shared that The Sabarmati Report does not concentrate on the immediate aftermath of the Sabarmati Express fire or the subsequent riots. Instead, it explores the decade following the incident. He stated, "We are not touching on anything that happened immediately post the Godhra train incident but the investigation as to what really transpired that night near Godhra station in Gujarat in 2002." "Our subject is controversial, but our take will make it more palatable for the masses."

Actor's commitment

Massey's dedication impressed the producer

Further, Mohan praised Massey's commitment to his craft, revealing that the actor had read the story before they approached him with the film. This happened months before 12th Fail was released in theaters. He said, "Before we came for the narration, Vikrant had read the story. That shows the kind of actor he is. After working with him, I respect him even more."

Producer's praise

Mohan expressed gratitude toward co-producer Kapoor

Mohan also expressed his appreciation for co-producer Kapoor, who supported the project. He said, "It's a dream come true that Ektaa is backing a new producer like me. I'm lucky to have witnessed her insight about stories that she wants to tell. She connects with the masses." To note, he has previously worked with Kapoor as a creative producer on films like Ek Villain (2013) and Ek Villain Returns (2022).