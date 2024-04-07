Next Article

Shahid Kapoor is all set to headline the mythological drama, 'Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues'

Shahid Kapoor is studying ancient texts for 'Ashwatthama': Report

By Tanvi Gupta 10:39 am Apr 07, 202410:39 am

What's the story Following his recent stellar performance in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Shahid Kapoor is now gearing up for his next challenge in the mythological drama Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues. Transitioning to a role diametrically different from his previous ones, Kapoor is reportedly rigorously preparing to embody the immortal warrior. To truly grasp the essence of his character, the actor has also turned to "ancient texts and modern interpretations to explore the depths of Ashwatthama's legend."

After years of anticipation, the movie—to be directed by Kannada filmmaker Sachin B Ravi—was officially announced last month. Previously, in 2020, director Aditya Dhar and actor Vicky Kaushal initially teamed up for a venture titled The Immortal Ashwatthama—based on the same premise. Initially produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the project shifted to Jio Studios. Additionally, after Kaushal, Allu Arjun was approached, but he eventually turned it down. Now, the upcoming project will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

A source close to Kapoor told Mid-Day about the actor's physical training to prepare for the role. "Recognizing the need for agility and strength for the complex stunts required in the high-octane action sequences, Shahid has dedicated himself to intensive workouts and martial arts training." The source further added, "[He has been] mastering intricate fight choreography and honing his reflexes."

Set in the modern era, Ashwatthama delves into the clash between tradition and contemporary challenges. The film sees the titular character navigating through the complexities of the present day. The official plotline describes it: "As the mystery surrounding a legendary figure thrust into the chaos of the present day unravels, the film delves into the inner psyche of an immortal being, shedding light on his perception of the world he has observed for thousands of years."

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment, Ashwatthama is backed by Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh. The film is set for a pan-India release, with a theatrical run followed by a premiere on Amazon Prime Video. Joining Ashwatthama in this streaming lineup post-theatrical release are several highly-anticipated films, including Ikkis, Stree 2, Chandu Champion, Kanguva, and Housefull 5. Meanwhile, the additional cast and release date for Ashwatthama are yet to be officially announced.