Ali Fazal and RIcha Chadha to launch fashion label to promote Indian artisans

By Aikantik Bag 04:43 pm Mar 28, 202404:43 pm

What's the story Bollywood's power couple, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, are turning their love of handmade clothes and handcrafted work into a tangible initiative. They're launching a homegrown fashion label with the aim of empowering local artisans in India. This venture is their response to the modern threats endangering an ancient art form deeply ingrained in Indian culture. The actor couple is exploring several business ventures, including producing films.

Business problem

Fazal-Chadha to 'solve' struggle of Indian artisans

Despite earning global acclaim, Indian artisans are grappling with issues that risk their continued participation in the industry. Chadha and Fazal have recognized this problem and are channeling their passion for handcrafted art into a project designed to breathe new life into Lucknow's artisan community. Their initiative is a direct countermeasure against the challenges posed by modern technology and mass production of traditional crafts.

Excitement

Chadha shared her enthusiasm for the upcoming brand

Chadha shared excitement and stated, "We have always wanted to sport local communities, our social endeavors too are something we strive to do from a grassroots level up." The couple's vision is to establish a label that truly mirrors the artisans' skills, especially those specializing in intricate textile work.