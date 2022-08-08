Entertainment

Confirmed! Richa Chadha will marry Ali Fazal this year

Aug 08, 2022

Richa Chanda confirms that her wedding will happen this year.

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha confirmed on Monday that her wedding with beau/actor Ali Fazal will happen this year. This announcement came after reports surfaced stating that the couple will get married in September this year. While she did not officially confirm her wedding date, it can be anticipated that the marriage might actually happen in September. Read on to learn more.

Quote Here's what Chadha said about her wedding plans

Speaking to News18, Chadha said, "We will get married this year. We're very excited to get married but worried about [COVID-19]." "And we've both gotten really, really busy when stuff opened up, and work resumed at full pace. So I'm saying we have to like do a live production job of taking combination dates and making this happen this year," she added.

Information Will there be two wedding ceremonies?

According to a Pinkvilla report, the wedding will happen by the end of September. There will be two elaborate wedding ceremonies. While one will happen in Mumbai, the other ceremony will happen in Delhi. It is anticipated that they will get married following Hindu and Muslim rituals. In the past, former couple Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya tied the knots in two ceremonies.

Quote 'Whenever we think of getting married, a new variant comes'

Recently, Chadha was asked about her wedding, to which the actor cited the delay to the pandemic. "Whenever we think of getting married, a new variant comes. In 2020, we had booked places also, but the first wave came, followed by lockdown," she said. "Last year again we had confidence and talks started. The second wave experience was the worst in India," she added.

History The couple has been dating for 10 years

Chadha and Ali Fazal's love story started on the sets of their film Fukrey in 2012. After dating for seven years, Fazal proposed to Richa in 2019 and they planned to get married in 2020. However, due to the pandemic, they postponed the wedding plans. Later, in March 2022, they were reported to tie the knot which did not happen due to unknown reasons.

Updates Star couple recently won international acclaim

Meanwhile, on the work front, the couple is set to start on the journey as producers. Recently, Italy's Maratea Film Festival awarded Chadha and Fazal with Outstanding International Talent Awards. The award was earlier bagged by the likes of Sophia Loren, Richard Gere, and John Landis, to name a few. The first film under their production label will be Girls Will Be Girls.