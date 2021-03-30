Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has rubbished the social media speculations that he was involved in an ugly brawl in Aerocity, Delhi. His response came close on the heels of his team's clarification. The team had urged the media to cross-check facts before going ahead with the news. And now, the celebrity has said that his "doppelganger" could have been a part of the mayhem.

Quote 'Some 'doppelganger' of mine seems to have got into trouble'

The actor took to social media to deny his involvement in the episode. He tweeted, "Some 'doppelganger' of mine seems to have got into trouble. I've been getting concerned calls. Just clarifying, I've not traveled anywhere. All reports regarding me being in any brawl are baseless. Happy Holi. (sic)" His tweet had gotten 14,000 likes at the time of publishing.

Statement His team had dubbed the reports 'baseless' and 'untrue'

Separately, Devgn's team stated that he has not visited Delhi since January 2020, when he was promoting Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. A part of the statement read, "So media reports of a brawl involving the superstar outside a Delhi pub are absolutely baseless and untrue." Devgn has been busy with his upcoming movies like Mayday, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Maidaan, the team added.

Devgn hasn't set foot in Delhi in 14 months

Revealing Devgn's plans, his team claimed that he has not set foot in the capital in 14 months. "Request all media to please cross-check before putting out anything," the statement concluded. Notably, while the faces of people involved in the brawl were not clear, the physique of one of the persons led social media users to believe that he was Devgn.

Incident What was the incident?

As per reports, two groups had clashed outside a pub after the vehicle of one "slightly touched" another's. In the video, men were seen hitting and abusing each other. Thereafter, the police arrested two men on March 27. They were identified as Taranjit Singh (31) and Naveen Kumar (29). An official said that none of the parties had filed a police complaint.

