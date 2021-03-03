Former actress Meghan Markle, who will appear with husband Prince Harry in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, responded to allegations of bullying leveled by aides of the Kensington Palace. The Duchess of Sussex has been accused of bullying staff members, to an extent that they cried, during her stay at the Palace, The Times reports. She responded soon after the accusations surfaced.

The damning allegations painted a poor picture of the 39-year-old. She is accused of forcing two staff members to quit their job. She also faces allegations of humiliating a third one. One of the former aides was reportedly anticipating a confrontation with Markle and had told her colleague, "I can't stop shaking." The situation was dubbed as "bullying" by another ex-staffer.

Responding to the allegations, the Sussexes released a statement, shared on Twitter by Omid Scobie, Royal Editor of Harper's Bazaar US. "The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma, (sic)" the statement read.

"She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what," the statement added.

In response to allegations of bullying made by palace aides to The Times, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex says:

