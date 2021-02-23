Oprah Winfrey's interview of Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan Markle, will have to be re-edited following some unforeseen decisions taken by the Buckingham Palace. The interview, set to air on March 7, had the consent of the royal couple but not the matriarch, Queen Elizabeth II. Hence, as a result, their military and sporting patronages were taken away, resulting in backlash.

Development 'Not possible to continue with responsibilities that come with public-service'

The interview supposedly took place last Tuesday, after which Buckingham Palace (London residence-UK monarch administrative headquarters) said on Friday that the couple has quit royal duties permanently. "The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family, it's not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service," it maintained.

Commonwealth Day Queen Elizabeth II to appear on BBC One, March 7

The order to have Harry and Meghan relinquish their honorary titles and patronages came straight from the queen. The Buckingham Palace's statement also confirmed that these would be distributed "among working members of The Royal Family." Further, Queen Elizabeth II will appear on BBC One to mark the Commonwealth Day on March 7, hours before the interview is supposed to air.

Aftermath 'Neither the Sussexes nor TV crew' could sense the fallout

A source said neither the couple nor Winfrey had any idea that such an action would be taken by the royal family. "Neither the Sussexes nor the TV crew saw the fallout of their interview leading to this. Harry and Meghan thought they would retain their roles. But things have significantly changed for them since they eagerly sat for Winfrey," the source stated.

Reaction Prince William angry at the Sussexes' response to royal announcement