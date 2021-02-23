Titanic fans still revel at how flawless the pair of Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet looked as Jack and Rose on-screen. Their romance was actually one of the reasons why the film became such a humongous hit. Also, DiCaprio and Winslet set the parameters of good looks truly high. However, Winslet told The Guardian that her image came under attack because of her weight.

Journalists would comment on how much Winslet weighed

She said how journalists back in the 1990s would predict how much Winslet weighed, and what she consumed in her regular dietary routine. The 45-year-old recounted how comedian Joan Rivers pulled her leg by dragging her weight into a joke. She said that if Winslet "just lost 5lb," DiCaprio's Jack would have been able to stay afloat instead of drowning along with the Titanic.

Media impression She was called 'ballsy and outspoken' for defending herself!

"Yes. In my 20s, people would talk about my weight a lot. And I would be called to comment on my physical self. Well, then I got this label of being ballsy and outspoken. No, I was just defending myself," said Winslet. She reflected on how veterans like her discuss freely now "because women are feeling an inherent sense of connection with each other."

Maturity How motherhood made Winslet forget 'all that shit'

Winslet explained how age and motherhood have helped her rise above the unwanted criticism that seems so outdated today. "It tampers with your evolving impression of what's beautiful, you know? But then of course, I had Mia (daughter with British film director Jim Threapleton) when I was 25," she said, adding how "all that shit kind of....evaporated." Notably, Mia made her debut last year.

