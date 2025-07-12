800 Gazans killed at food distribution points since May: UN  

The United Nations human rights office has reported that 798 people have been killed while seeking food at distribution points run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) and other humanitarian convoys since the end of May. "Up until 7 July, we've recorded...798 killings...615 in the vicinity of GHF and 183...on the route of aid convoys," UN spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said. The GHF was set up as an alternative to the UN aid system in Gaza and is backed by Israel .

Controversial operations GHF denies UN's figures However, it has faced criticism from rights groups for allegedly violating humanitarian principles and possibly being complicit in war crimes. The GHF has been criticized for its use of American mercenaries to run four food distribution zones, instead of the previous 400 non-militarized zones under the UN system. The organization has denied the UN's figures, calling them "false and misleading." A spokesperson for GHF claimed that most deadly attacks on aid sites have been linked to UN convoys.

Humanitarian crisis Hospitals in Gaza are overwhelmed On Friday, Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) said its teams were witnessing "a sharp and unprecedented rise in acute malnutrition" at its Gaza City clinic. In the last two months, the number of cases at its facility in Gaza City has almost quadrupled. On Friday, Israeli forces opened fire on a crowd in Rafah, killing at least 10 and injuring over 60. Israeli airstrikes also killed at least 15 Palestinians overnight and on Friday in northern Gaza.

Stalled peace talks Israel intensifies airstrikes despite reports of ceasefire deal The situation has led to extreme overcrowding and shortages of medical supplies at hospitals like Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. Hamas has agreed to release 10 Israeli captives as part of continuing efforts to reach a ceasefire with Israel, which has intensified airstrikes on Gaza over the last week. US President Donald Trump expressed optimism for a potential agreement soon. However, key issues remain unresolved between Hamas and Israel.