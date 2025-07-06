Ready for decisive retaliation against Israel, warns Iran
What's the story
Iran has issued a stern warning to Israel after a recent conflict between the two nations. Tehran's Armed Forces Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi warned that Iran is ready for "decisive retaliation" against any future attacks. The warning comes after a 12-day-long war with Israel, during which the US targeted Iranian nuclear sites.
Retaliation readiness
Retaliation plan in place as per Khamenei's instruction
Mousavi said the retaliation plan was in place as per Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's instruction but wasn't executed due to a truce. He warned that if Israel attacks again, they will witness Iran's full capabilities. "If they attack Iran again, they will see what we are capable of doing," he said.
Potential consequences
Iran's response will 'paralyze' Israel
Mousavi further warned that Iran's response to new attacks will "paralyze" Israel. He said it could happen to a point where even "the United States may not be able to save Netanyahu." Separately, US President Donald Trump said on June 4 that Iran had not agreed to inspections or halting uranium enrichment as part of their nuclear program.
Nuclear setback
Nuclear program set back permanently, says Trump
Trump had said that Iran's nuclear program had been set back permanently after the Israel-Iran war. However, he also warned that Tehran could start its program at a different location. "I would say it's set back permanently," Trump said while traveling to New Jersey.
Fatwa issued
Iran issues fatwa against Trump, Netanyahu
In a separate development, Iran's Grand Ayatollah Naser Makarem Shirazi issued a fatwa against Trump and Netanyahu. The cleric called them "enemies of God" and urged Muslims worldwide to take action against them. He said anyone who threatens or attacks Islamic leadership is considered a "warlord" or "criminal of mohareb," under Iranian law for waging war against God.