Ready for decisive retaliation against Israel, warns Iran

Iran has issued a stern warning to Israel after a recent conflict between the two nations. Tehran's Armed Forces Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi warned that Iran is ready for "decisive retaliation" against any future attacks. The warning comes after a 12-day-long war with Israel, during which the US targeted Iranian nuclear sites.

Retaliation readiness Retaliation plan in place as per Khamenei's instruction Mousavi said the retaliation plan was in place as per Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's instruction but wasn't executed due to a truce. He warned that if Israel attacks again, they will witness Iran's full capabilities. "If they attack Iran again, they will see what we are capable of doing," he said.

Potential consequences Iran's response will 'paralyze' Israel Mousavi further warned that Iran's response to new attacks will "paralyze" Israel. He said it could happen to a point where even "the United States may not be able to save Netanyahu." Separately, US President Donald Trump said on June 4 that Iran had not agreed to inspections or halting uranium enrichment as part of their nuclear program.

Nuclear setback Nuclear program set back permanently, says Trump Trump had said that Iran's nuclear program had been set back permanently after the Israel-Iran war. However, he also warned that Tehran could start its program at a different location. "I would say it's set back permanently," Trump said while traveling to New Jersey.