Top Iranian cleric issues 'fatwa' against Trump and Netanyahu 

Iran's top Shiite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Naser Makarem Shirazi, has issued a religious decree or fatwa against United States President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu . The decree calls the two leaders "enemies of God" and urges Muslims worldwide to unite against them. It also labels any person or regime threatening Islamic leadership as a "warlord" or "mohareb," a term used under Iranian law for those waging war against God. The prescribed punishment for such offenses is death.

Fatwa He called for the return of the Mahdi "It is clear that threatening the life of any person who is a pillar of the Islamic system, the Marja'iyyat (religious authority), and leadership, especially the supreme leader, is forbidden and religiously prohibited," Shirazi wrote. "It is obligatory to defend them and to confront the perpetrators of such threats," he added. He finished his ruling with a prayer for protection from these "enemies" and the return of the Mahdi, a messianic figure in Shiite Islam.

Conflict escalation '12-Day war' between Iran, Israel, US The fatwa comes after a 12-day war between Iran and Israel that began on June 13. The conflict started with Israeli airstrikes on Iranian nuclear and military sites, killing top scientists and commanders. In retaliation, Iran fired ballistic missiles at Israeli cities. The United States then joined the conflict by attacking three Iranian nuclear sites. Subsequently, Trump warned that any further enrichment of uranium by Iran to weapons-grade levels would result in more US action.