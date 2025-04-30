Netanyahu's wife says 'fewer' than 24 hostages alive in Gaza
What's the story
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife, Sara Netanyahu, has caused a storm by hinting that fewer than 24 hostages are still alive in Gaza.
While talking about the number of living hostages, Netanyahu said, "Until today we have returned 196 of our hostages, 147 of whom were alive. There are... up to 24 living."
As her husband was speaking, Sara interrupted quietly on the microphone to say that the number was "fewer."
Uncertain fate
Hostage situation in Gaza remains uncertain
The PM then quickly replied, "I say up to," and mentioned that the remaining hostages are not alive but expressed an intention to return them.
The disclosure has triggered anger among families of hostages, who are now demanding answers from the government on the status of their loved ones.
There are still 59 hostages in Gaza.
Grave concerns
Israeli officials express concerns over hostages' fate
In the past few weeks, Israel has claimed that up to 24 of the remaining hostages are alive.
This brief exchange between Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu hints that the Israeli government might have some info regarding the deaths of some of these 24 hostages.
Just last week, Israeli officials had expressed "grave concerns" about three hostages but hadn't confirmed their deaths.
Calls for clarity
Families demand transparency from Israeli government
The Hostages and Missing Families Forum slammed both Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu for their remarks.
They accused the couple of causing "indescribable panic" among families of hostages on the eve of Memorial Day, a day for commemorating fallen soldiers in Israel.
The organization demanded full disclosure if there was any intel or new information about the condition of their loved ones.