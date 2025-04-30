What's the story

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife, Sara Netanyahu, has caused a storm by hinting that fewer than 24 hostages are still alive in Gaza.

While talking about the number of living hostages, Netanyahu said, "Until today we have returned 196 of our hostages, 147 of whom were alive. There are... up to 24 living."

As her husband was speaking, Sara interrupted quietly on the microphone to say that the number was "fewer."