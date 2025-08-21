How Aryan Khan prepped for 'The Bads of Bollywood' launch

Aryan Khan 's directorial debut, "The Ba***ds of Bollywood," is making headlines. But it was his speech at the preview event in Mumbai that stole the show. India Today has now revealed how the star kid prepared for that crucial moment on stage. Although he seemed composed, Khan was understandably nervous. His father Shah Rukh Khan 's words and hug reassured him before he took to the stage.

Speech preparation Ideas for speech included iconic SRK film dialogues A source told the outlet that Khan had "two or three different ideas" for his debut speech. "One suggestion was that he recite lines from Shah Rukh's iconic films." "But Aryan thought that it would take away the focus from his series." "Another idea was for Shah Rukh and Aryan to open the speech together, before Aryan takes over," the source reveals.

Final touch Khan rehearsed for hours The final speech that the audience heard was a "mix of Shah Rukh's gentle suggestions and Aryan's personal touch." "He rehearsed for hours, first with a prompter and then without it. Aryan wanted to make it as heartfelt and personal as possible," the insider added. The moment Shah Rukh looked on proudly at his son, surrounded by media, went viral on social media.