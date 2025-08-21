Bombay HC to screen Yogi Adityanath film amid censorship dispute

The film's producers, Samrat Cinematics India Pvt. Ltd., represented by advocates Ravi Kadam, Satatya Anand, and Nikhil Aradhe, approached the court after disagreeing with the CBFC's suggested edits. Advocate Abhay Khandeparkar, appearing for the CBFC, contended that the board had adhered to natural justice principles and that the filmmakers still had remedies under the Cinematograph Act to appeal. However, Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Dr. Neela Gokhale criticized the CBFC for not upholding natural justice from the very beginning.

Dispute details

CBFC sought NOC from Yogi Adityanath

The dispute centers on the CBFC's demand for a no-objection certificate (NOC) from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, as the film is based on him. The filmmakers countered that since the movie is inspired by The Monk Who Became Chief Minister, an NOC cannot be mandated when the content is drawn from publicly available sources. The bench will watch the film and hear the plea on August 25.