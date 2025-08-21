Bombay HC to screen Yogi Adityanath film amid censorship dispute
What's the story
The Bombay High Court will screen the controversial film, Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi, this weekend ahead of hearing a plea from its producers. The movie's release has been on hold since August 1 following a dispute with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Initially, the board demanded 29 cuts in the film, which was later reduced to 21 by its revision committee.
Legal proceedings
CBFC's stand and the court's observations
The film's producers, Samrat Cinematics India Pvt. Ltd., represented by advocates Ravi Kadam, Satatya Anand, and Nikhil Aradhe, approached the court after disagreeing with the CBFC's suggested edits. Advocate Abhay Khandeparkar, appearing for the CBFC, contended that the board had adhered to natural justice principles and that the filmmakers still had remedies under the Cinematograph Act to appeal. However, Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Dr. Neela Gokhale criticized the CBFC for not upholding natural justice from the very beginning.
Dispute details
CBFC sought NOC from Yogi Adityanath
The dispute centers on the CBFC's demand for a no-objection certificate (NOC) from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, as the film is based on him. The filmmakers countered that since the movie is inspired by The Monk Who Became Chief Minister, an NOC cannot be mandated when the content is drawn from publicly available sources. The bench will watch the film and hear the plea on August 25.