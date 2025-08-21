Big deal: Prime Video bags OTT rights to Maddock titles

Amazon Prime Video has entered into a multi-year agreement with Maddock Films , acquiring the global post-theatrical streaming rights to at least eight upcoming titles from the production house. The deal includes films from Maddock's successful horror-comedy franchise and other genres, reported Variety. Under this partnership, Prime Video will exclusively stream Maddock Films's theatrical releases between 2025 and 2027.

Upcoming releases 'Param Sundari,' 'Thama' are among upcoming films The agreement includes the romantic comedy Param Sundari, featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, set for a theatrical release on August 29. The slate also features Thama, a new vampire film starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui; and two untitled movies from Maddock's horror-comedy franchise. Sequels to Maddock's previous hits Shiddat and Badlapur will also be available on Prime Video after their theatrical run.

Previous successes Previous collaborations between Prime Video, Maddock Films The new deal further strengthens the existing relationship between Prime Video and Maddock Films, which has previously given us successful films such as Stree 2, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, co-production Bhool Chuk Maaf, and the original series Jee Karda. Dinesh Vijan, founder and CEO of Maddock Films, expressed his excitement about this partnership in a statement.