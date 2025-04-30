What's the story

A Bangladeshi high court has granted bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das, a former ISKCON priest, in a sedition case.

He was arrested last year after being accused of hoisting a saffron flag over Bangladesh's national flag during a rally at Laldighi Maidan in Chattogram on October 25.

He is expected to be released from detention pursuant to the high court's direction, unless the Supreme Court's Appellate Division imposes a stay on the ruling, the Daily Star reported.