Former ISKCON priest granted bail in sedition case in Bangladesh
What's the story
A Bangladeshi high court has granted bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das, a former ISKCON priest, in a sedition case.
He was arrested last year after being accused of hoisting a saffron flag over Bangladesh's national flag during a rally at Laldighi Maidan in Chattogram on October 25.
He is expected to be released from detention pursuant to the high court's direction, unless the Supreme Court's Appellate Division imposes a stay on the ruling, the Daily Star reported.
Advocacy work
Das is spokesperson for minority rights group
Das is the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, an organization fighting for minority rights and security.
He has been a staunch supporter of reforms in the Hindu community in Bangladesh.
His advocacy includes demanding a law to protect minorities, a tribunal to fast-track cases of persecution of minorities, and a dedicated ministry for minority affairs.
Public engagement
Das's rallies sparked significant socio-political discussions
Das gained fame for organizing massive public rallies that ignited intense socio-political discussions throughout Bangladesh.
He organized one such rally at Chattogram on October 25 and another at Rangpur on November 22.
He was arrested on November 25 after a case was filed against him for allegedly disrespecting the Bangladesh flag during a rally.
On November 26, a Chattogram court sentenced Chinmoy to jail, rejecting his bail application, and on December 11, the same judge denied his bail application.