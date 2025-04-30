What's the story

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is in prison over corruption charges, has issued a stern warning to India after the Pahalgam attack.

"Pakistan has got all the capabilities to give a befitting response to any Indian misadventure," he said.

His party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), posted his comments after Attaullah Tarar, Pakistan's Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, claimed that India is planning military action against Pakistan in the next 24-36 hours.