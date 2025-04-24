India suspends visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect
What's the story
All visa services for Pakistani nationals have been suspended by the Indian government after the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.
Announcing that all existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani citizens have been revoked, the Ministry of External Affairs said this would be effective from April 27, 2025.
Medical visas issued to Pakistanis will be valid till April 29, 2025.
MEA
Indians advised to avoid travelling to Pakistan
In its notification, the MHA also stated that all Pakistani nationals currently in India must leave India "before the expiry of visas, as now amended."
"Indian nationals are strongly advised to avoid travelling to Pakistan. Those Indian nationals currently in Pakistan are also advised to return to India at the earliest," it added.
Visa cancelation
SAARC visa exemption scheme canceled for Pakistanis
Before the suspension of visa services, India had also revoked the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Wednesday said any Pakistani citizen in India under the scheme has been given 48 hours to leave the country.
"Any SVES visas issued in the past to Pakistani nationals are deemed canceled."
The decision was taken during a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi.
Attack details
Pahalgam attack: 26 killed, 13 injured
The Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 killed 26 people, mostly tourists, and injured over a dozen others. The government is yet to confirm the exact number of casualties.
The attack is one of the most significant terror attacks since Article 370 was abrogated in 2019.
After this attack, security forces launched search operations to find those responsible for the act of terrorism.
Diplomatic actions
Other diplomatic measures taken by India
Besides suspending visa services and canceling SVES, India also suspended the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty.
The Integrated Check Post at Attari Border in Amritsar has been shut down with immediate effect.
India further announced staff reduction in high commissions to 30 from the current 55 by May 1.
Military-diplomatic ties with Pakistan have been severed, and Pakistani defense, navy and air advisors at Pakistani High Commission declared 'persona non grata.'