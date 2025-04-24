Huge fire breaks out at BHEL facility in Bhopal
What's the story
A major fire broke out on Thursday at the Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) plant in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.
The fire erupted at around noon near the plant's gate number nine, ANI reported.
As soon as the news broke, firefighters rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.
Rapid spread
Fire spread rapidly due to dry vegetation
"It is a covered campus of BHEL and fire tenders are making efforts to control the fire," Mahavir Singh Mujalde, Additional DCP of Zone 2 Bhopal, said.
The fire spread quickly due to dry plants and grass present on site.
"Fire tenders from BHEL are engaged in extinguishing the fire and more fire tenders from municipal corporation have been called," Mujalde added.
Twitter Post
Broke out in the forests near BHEL
Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: A massive fire broke out in the forests near BHEL around 11 AM. Multiple fire tenders rushed to the spot to control the blaze. Authorities are working to prevent further spread pic.twitter.com/kXJt1YZ3o3— IANS (@ians_india) April 24, 2025
Cause investigation
Collector Singh suspects spark caused fire
On what may have started the fire, Bhopal Collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh said a spark could have triggered it.
"There were bushes near gate number nine and scrap materials were lying in it. Somehow, a spark occurred and it caught fire which got spread."
There was no loss of life or property due to this incident, he said, adding that the fire is being brought under control.