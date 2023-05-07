World

Imran Khan unhappy with Bilawal Bhutto's India trip: Here's why

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 07, 2023, 03:26 pm 3 min read

Imran Khan has questioned Bilawal Bhutto's India trip to attend a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has slammed Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his India trip to partake in a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit amid the country's economic crisis. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief also criticized PM Shehbaz Sharif for his United Kingdom visit to attend King Charles III's coronation. His comments against their foreign trips came at a rally on Saturday.

Why does this story matter?

Khan launched the stinging assault on the Pakistani government during a rally in support of the judiciary in Lahore.

Pakistan has been battling the biggest economic crisis in its history and is in critical need of finances due to decreasing foreign reserves and rampant inflation.

Khan questioned the ruling leaders on the benefits of unnecessary international travel during the economic downturn.

'What benefit?' Khan questions Bhutto Zardari on India trip

Addressing a PTI rally in Lahore, Khan said, "Pakistan is being humiliated in the world... Bilawal, you are touring the entire world...before going, do you ask anyone that you're spending the country's money on a trip, so what will be the benefit or loss from it?" The rally was held in solidarity with the country's Supreme Court, Constitution, and Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

Indian foreign minister's behavior with Bilawal shame: Khan

"How the Indian foreign minister's behavior was when Bilawal went to India is a basis for shame for all of us," Khan said. External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, in his remarks at the SCO meeting, termed Bhutto Zardari a spokesperson of the terrorism industry.

Watch: Imran Khan addressing Lahore rally from inside car

Khan criticized PM Sharif for his UK visit

While talking about PM Sharif, Khan asked what he was doing in the UK amid problems at home. "Do you have the time for that? Don't you know that two days back, six soldiers were martyred, and seven teachers in Parachinar were shot? Inflation is at historic [levels]." Khan's criticism came hours after Sharif deplored the PTI's alleged attempt to discredit Pakistan's SCO participation.

Sharif lambasted PTI's attempt to discredit Pakistan's SCO participation

Other PTI leaders condemned Bhutto Zardari's trip

Soon after Bhutto Zardari concluded his India trip, PTI leaders reacted sharply, alleging he was loyal to ex-Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa's plans to appease the United States, News.com.pk reported. "Despite insult by India of refusal to arrange bilateral meetings, he's desperate to go," the PTI's Dr. Shireen Mazari tweeted. PTI Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry also condemned the foreign minister's trip to India.

What happened at SCO summit

On Friday, Jaishankar greeted Bhutto Zardari in Indian tradition with a namastey, instead of a handshake, at the SCO conclave in Goa. The two-day-long SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting, which witnessed the presence of leaders from the grouping's member states, began on Thursday. Jaishankar and Bhutto Zardari exchanged some bitter barbs over terrorism, overshadowing the summit, and the duo did not hold any bilateral talks.