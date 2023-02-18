World

Pakistan: Karachi Police headquarters attacked; 4 dead, 5 terrorists killed

Written by Prateek Talukdar Feb 18, 2023, 03:17 pm 2 min read

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) attacked the police headquarters in Pakistan's Karachi which resulted in four deaths

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) attacked the police headquarters in Pakistan's Karachi, which resulted in four deaths, including a civilian, a Pakistan Army ranger, and two police officers, on Friday night. Five terrorists armed with guns and grenades were reportedly involved in the attack. Among them, two blew themselves up after entering the building, while the other three were shot down, the AP reported.

Why does this story matter?

Pakistan has been experiencing a spike in terror attacks since November last year when the TTP ended a ceasefire agreement with the Pakistani government, raising fears of increased violence and cross-border tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The TTP also reportedly claimed responsibility for a suicide bomb attack at a mosque in Peshawar last month which killed over 100 people and injured over 200 persons.

Security forces regained control of office after 4 hours

The attack reportedly began with a series of small blasts followed by a massive explosion inside the building compound and gunfire which rocked Pakistan's most populous city. The armed terrorists arrived there in a Toyota Corolla. Around 19 people were injured in the attack. The operation to seize back control of the police headquarters lasted for around four hours.

Building floor sustained damage because of bombing

Video:Suicide bomber blows himself up on fourth floor. Operation is still underway to neutralise possibly up to five more terrorists in the #Karachi Police Office.#Karachi pic.twitter.com/px1Lsx2dQS — Mughees Ali (@mugheesali81) February 17, 2023

Terrorists entered building wearing police uniforms: Report

Officials said the terrorists infiltrated the compound by wearing police uniforms. There were conflicting reports about the number of terrorists involved in the attack. However, the police pegged it at eight. Combing operations and the identification process is likely to provide a clear picture later, officials said. Moreover, two cars were found with doors open at the front and back entrances of the headquarters.

PSL matches to proceed as per schedule

Karachi is the capital of Sindh province. The Karachi Police headquarters and Saddar Police Station are located on Shahrah-e-Faisal road, which is Karachi's main thoroughfare. It also houses Pakistan Air Force's Faisal Base and five-star hotels where international players are staying for the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) cricket tournament. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said the attack wouldn't affect PSL matches.