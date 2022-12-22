Entertainment

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' gets new Indian release date

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 22, 2022, 07:14 pm 2 min read

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' will be released in India soon

As per recent developments, the Pakistani film The Legend of Maula Jatt will be released in India on December 30, 2022. Earlier, it was speculated that the Fawad Khan starrer will release in Indian theaters on December 23 as a Christmas release, clashing with Rohit Shetty's Cirkus. But now, it seems it will become the last major release of 2022.

Why does this story matter?

The Legend of Maula Jatt is a magnum opus that the makers took about 10 years to make. The first look of the film was released back in 2018. This film was widely accepted by Pakistani viewers and it broke several records worldwide.

This also became the longest-running Pakistani movie ever. This film is an adaptation of the 1979 cult classic film Maula Jatt.

Areas the film will be released initially

The Pakistani film has been on the watchlist of many Indian viewers, especially after its success. The film has crossed the Rs. 200 crore mark globally, too. As per Bollywood Hungama, Zee Studios is looking forward to releasing the film in India, especially the Northern belt, since it's a Punjabi film. The source clarified that no clear decision has been taken yet.

An industry expert's take

An industry expert said that the film can be later released in other parts of India. The expert stated, "...a week later, it can release in the rest of the country once the word of mouth spreads. Or it can go for limited screenings in certain centers like Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, etc. Let's see how this unique release strategy pans out."

More about the film

The film is directed by Bilal Lashari and the star cast includes Khan, Humaima Malick, and Mahira Khan. The story revolves around a local folk hero and his story of defeating the enemy clan led by Noori Natt. The film is written, shot, and edited by Lashari himself. It was released on October 13, 2022, and had a long theatrical run.