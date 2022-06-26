World

Pakistan: Spying attempt on Imran Khan foiled amid assassination rumors

Amid rumours of a plot being hatched to assassinate Imran Khan, an employee in Khan’s residence was caught trying to spy on him.

Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, was the target of a spying operation that was thwarted when a housekeeper was seen attempting to install a spy gadget in Khan's bedroom, according to local media. Shehbaz Gill, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), claimed that the worker was paid to install the spy device, describing the act as heinous and regrettable.

Context Why does this story matter?

Imran Khan has claimed that his life is at risk, particularly since he was deposed from power in April after losing a trust vote.

Khan claimed last month during a speech in Sialkot that he had recorded a video mentioning all those involved in the conspiracy to murder him.

He said the murder plot was being planted in closed quarters inside and outside Pakistan.

Espionage How did the spy attempt come to light?

The attempt was thwarted when a different employee observed the suspect attempting to install the device and immediately alerted the security team in the Bani Gala area. The accused was apprehended by the security team and turned over to federal authorities. "Our people are being threatened to get information. Such shameful acts should be avoided," PTI leader Gill alleged.

PTI Khan's life is at risk, arrested worker made revelations: PTI

This development coincides with rumors of an assassination plot against PTI chairman Khan. Numerous PTI members have claimed that Khan's life is at risk. Earlier, the city's security agencies were placed on high alert near the Bani Gala areas due to the alleged threat. Gill also stated that the 'arrested' worker had made multiple revelations that he couldn't disclose at the moment.

Imran Khan Several PTI leaders claimed Khan's life in danger

Similarly, Hassaan Niazi, Imran Khan's nephew, also earlier stated that if "anything happens to our leader Imran Khan, it will be treated as an attack on Pakistan. The response will be aggressive-the handlers will also regret." Similar claims were made by PTI leader Faisal Vawda, who stated that a plot was being developed to assassinate Khan because he refused to "sell the country."

Pakistan Government Imran Khan isn't in any danger: Interior Minister earlier stated

However, earlier on June 23, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah dismissed Imran Khan's claims of life 'threats.' The interior minister stated that Imran Khan was not in any danger during a conversation with the media. He also stated that Imran Khan is being provided with the same level of security and protocol that he had while serving as Pakistan's Prime Minister.

Information What has Khan been doing recently and where is Bani Gala?

Politically, Khan has been attempting to corner the new government over the economic situation and inflation, both of which have recently worsened. Notably, Bani Gala is a residential area located in Islamabad, where currently no gathering or congregation is allowed amid Khan's assassination rumors.