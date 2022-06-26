World

Germany: Energy, climate change top PM Modi's G7 summit agenda

Jun 26, 2022

Narendra Modi is also expected to travel to the United Arab Emirates on June 28 after attending the G7 summit. (Photo credit: Twitter/@narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Munich, Germany early on Sunday morning to attend the G7 summit. A Bavarian band welcomed him upon his arrival in the city. He has been invited to the conference by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. PM Modi is most likely to speak during two sessions on several issues ranging from environment, food security, health, gender equality, and democracy.

Context Why does this story matter?

India's participation at the G7 summit as a special invitee allows it to forge tighter partnerships with the G7 nations and guest countries in order to obtain investment, technology, and further climate money.

India can also provide a new perspective on climate change, carbon pricing, pandemic prevention, intellectual property challenges, global food security, and public stock holdings.

Statement What did PM Modi say before the summit?

"I will be exchanging views with the G7 countries, G7 partner countries, and guest international organizations on topical issues such as the environment, energy, climate, food security, health, counter-terrorism, gender equality, and democracy," PM Modi earlier said in a statement. He also expressed excitement about getting to meet the leaders of some of the G7 countries and guest nations.

Talks PM to hold bilateral talks with G7 leaders: MEA

Modi will meet with leaders of a few G7 countries in bilateral meetings, said a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The invitation to the summit shows India and Germany's long-standing friendship. Notably, Modi is scheduled to go to the UAE following the summit to express his condolences on the demise of the Gulf country's former president Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

About What is the G7 summit?

The Group of Seven (G7) summit is an annual gathering of seven nations—Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US—that deliberate on various global issues. US President Joe Biden, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Scholz, Italian PM Mario Draghi, Japanese PM Minister Yoshihide Suga, and UK PM Boris Johnson will attend this year's conference. India is participating in the summit as an observer.