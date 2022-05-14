India

COVID-19: India logs 2,858 fresh cases, 11 more fatalities

COVID-19: India logs 2,858 fresh cases, 11 more fatalities

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 14, 2022, 07:39 pm 3 min read

India's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 98.74%.

India on Saturday reported nearly 2,900 new COVID-19 cases, a marginal increase from the previous day. The country's active caseload currently stands at 18,096, which accounts for 0.04% of the total cases recorded so far. In the past 24 hours, a total of 2,858 new cases and 11 COVID-19-related fatalities were recorded. Meanwhile, the country's recovery rate stood at 98.74%.

Context Why does this story matter?

India on Saturday reported slightly higher COVID-19 cases than the day before.

However, both active caseload and positivity rates recorded a decline on Saturday.

India is currently experiencing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, with some experts predicting that the fourth wave of COVID-19 is imminent.

Notably, India recorded a sharp decline in infections from January end to April beginning.

Statistics 3,355 patients discharged

According to data shared by the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 4,31,19,112 COVID-19 cases until Saturday afternoon, while the cumulative death count at 5,24,201. With 3,355 fresh discharges, the number of total recoveries in the country climbed to 4,25,76,815. On the other hand, the daily and weekly positivity rates were recorded at 0.59% and 0.66%, respectively.

States Delhi adds most new cases

Maharashtra—one of the worst-hit states so far—recorded 263 new cases and 240 more recoveries on Friday. Karnataka added 156 new cases and 179 recoveries, while Tamil Nadu witnessed 44 new cases and 58 discharges. On the other hand, Delhi saw 899 new cases and 1,482 discharges on Friday. Meanwhile, Kerala recorded 419 new COVID-19 cases and 344 recoveries the previous day.

Trend India's third wave peaked in January

Notably, India witnessed a massive spurt in coronavirus cases in December-end and at the beginning of January—dubbed India's third wave—due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. The third wave peaked on January 21, 2022, when 3.47 lakh single-day cases were recorded. However, this was lower compared to the second wave, when 4.14 lakh single-day infections were recorded at its peak on May 7, 2021.

Vaccination Over 191 crore vaccine doses administered

As of Saturday evening, India had administered over 191.2 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, over 87.5 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while more than 100.8 crore people have received at least one dose. On Saturday alone, India administered nearly 14 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses till 6:00 pm, including over 2.6 lakh first doses and nearly nine lakh second doses, according to Co-WIN.

Data Over 2.95 crore 'precautionary' doses administered

India has administered over 2.95 crore "precautionary" doses since January 10. On Saturday, over 1.35 lakh people in the age group of 18-59 years and over 1.13 lakh people aged above 60 years were given the precautionary dose till 6:00 pm.

Recent news Modi calls for reform in WHO at global COVID-19 summit

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for reforms in the World Health Organization in order to build a more resilient global health security architecture at the 2nd Global Virtual Summit on COVID-19. At the summit hosted by United States President Joe Biden, Modi said India calls for "stream-lining WHO's approval process for vaccines and therapeutics to keep supply chains stable and predictable."