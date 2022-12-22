Entertainment

Anurag Kashyap's 'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat' teases teenage romance

Written by Isha Sharma Dec 22, 2022, 06:54 pm 2 min read

'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat,' directed by Anurag Kashyap, will release on February 3, 2023

After delivering the critically acclaimed time-travel thriller Dobaaraa earlier this year, Anurag Kashyap is back in the director's chair. His next directorial is titled Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat and features Alaya F and debutant Karan Mehta in lead roles. Kashyap unveiled the film's teaser on Thursday (December 22). Backed by Good Bad Films and Zee Studios, it will release on February 3, 2023.

Why does this story matter?

Kashyap's filmography is filled with some of the most pathbreaking films in Indian cinema, such as the Gangs of Wasseypur franchise, No Smoking, and Dev D.

Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, however, is strikingly different since it's touted to be a romantic musical, a territory Kashyap hasn't ventured much into.

It'll be interesting to see if he tastes box office success with this movie.

Clip traces teenage romance between the lead characters

The teaser offers a few glimpses from the film but doesn't give away the faintest idea about the plot. We see Alaya as a young student, as she develops a strong friendship and then romance with Mehta. Mehta voices the entire teaser and talks about poet-lyricist Gulzar's definition of love, as the two enjoy their time together in a city nestled in the mountains.

Watch the teaser here

'The story has taken shape over the years'

Revealing his inspiration, Kashyap earlier said, "The story has taken shape over the years with my conversations with my daughter and the GenZ, and to realize how our set beliefs and conditioning affect them...that we are migrants to the world today (and) that they are a native too." "This feels like a new inning and I am happy that it's starting with this film."

Learn more about the film's team here

The film had its had its world premiere at the Marrakech International Film Festival. Apart from direction, Kashyap has also handled the writing responsibilities. The music is by leading composer Amit Trivedi, while the cinematography is by Sylvester Fonseca (Dobaaraa, Sacred Games). The editing is by Konark Saxena (Raazi, Super 30). Details about the rest of the cast and plot are still under wraps.