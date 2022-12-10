Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra to soon begin shooting for Imtiaz Ali's 'Chamkila'

Parineeti Chopra to soon begin shooting for Imtiaz Ali's 'Chamkila'

Written by Isha Sharma Dec 10, 2022, 11:40 am 2 min read

Parineeti Chopra is set to start shooting for 'Chamkila' soon

Actor Parineeti Chopra is currently gearing up to star in Imtiaz Ali's ambitious film Chamkila, which marks her first association with the Jab We Met director. She will reportedly start shooting for the biopic on Sunday in Mumbai. Chamkila will star Diljit Dosanjh in the eponymous role of Amar Singh Chamkila. Interestingly, this is also the maiden collaboration between Chopra and the Punjabi singer-actor-performer.

Why does this story matter?

Chamkila will narrate the story of singer Chamkila and his wife, singer Amarjot Kaur.

The duo met a tragic end on March 8, 1988, when the couple, along with the members of their musical troupe, was assassinated. Chamkila was only 27 when he died.

The case remains unresolved as the culprits or cause of the assassination haven't been disclosed even decades after the tragedy.

The film is set to be shot in December, January

A source confirmed to Pinkvilla, "Parineeti has been extensively prepping for the part over the last few months and is now all set to start the journey of this Imtiaz Ali directorial from December 11 in Mumbai." "The schedule will be shot with breaks over a period of two months in December and January," they added.

A close look at Chamkila's short yet illustrious career

Several contemporary artists like Yo Yo Honey Singh and Amit Trivedi have mentioned Chamkila as their inspiration, and he is regarded as one of the most prolific live performers from Punjab. Reportedly, his monthly bookings often used to outnumber the days in the month itself. His songs were rooted in desi Punjab and covered topics such as extra-marital relationships, coming of age, and drinking.

Meanwhile, here's where we'll see the two actors next

Chopra was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's multistarrer family drama Uunchai. Next, she has Sanki in the pipeline, in which she has reportedly been paired with Varun Dhawan. It will be helmed by Anurag Singh. Chopra will also be seen in Capsule Gill with Akshay Kumar. Diljeet Dosanjh, on the other hand, will be seen in Amberdeep Singh's Jodi next year.

Chopra opted for 'Chamkila,' not 'Animal'

A few weeks ago, Parineeti Chopra confirmed letting go of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal for Chamkila. She said, "These things happen, it is part and parcel of life. We must make such choices every day. You make the choice that is right for you."