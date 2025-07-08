MNS workers detained during counter-rally over 'slapgate' incident 

Several Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers were detained by the police on Tuesday morning in Mira Road, Thane , as they attempted to hold a counter-protest against the "slapgate" incident. Among the detained was local MNS leader Avinash Jadhav. Per PTI, the police had not granted permission for the rally, which was proposed by the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti in Mira Bhayander later in the day.

Protest debate MNS's demand for Marathi During their detention, the MNS workers asked why traders were allowed to protest against the "slapgate" incident while their counter-protest was not permitted. They also reiterated their demand that anyone living in Maharashtra must learn Marathi, threatening those who don't with "consequences." The controversy began when seven MNS thugs assaulted a food stall owner, Babulal Chaudhary, for not speaking Marathi. Chaudhary had told the MNS workers that he "didn't know Marathi" and that "all languages are spoken in Maharashtra."

Twitter Post Visuals from Mira Bhayandar #WATCH | Maharashtra | Police detain MNS workers protesting to counter traders' protest over language row, in Mira Bhayandar area pic.twitter.com/r9F1Rch10D — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2025

Political backdrop Language row amid political tensions in Maharashtra The language controversy has intensified amid political tensions in Maharashtra. Estranged cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray have come together to counter Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) political attacks over the incident. The "slapgate" incident follows a political row over the state government's introduction of Hindi in the primary school curriculum, which was later rolled back.