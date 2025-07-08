MNS workers detained during counter-rally over 'slapgate' incident
Several Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers were detained by the police on Tuesday morning in Mira Road, Thane, as they attempted to hold a counter-protest against the "slapgate" incident. Among the detained was local MNS leader Avinash Jadhav. Per PTI, the police had not granted permission for the rally, which was proposed by the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti in Mira Bhayander later in the day.
Protest debate
MNS's demand for Marathi
During their detention, the MNS workers asked why traders were allowed to protest against the "slapgate" incident while their counter-protest was not permitted. They also reiterated their demand that anyone living in Maharashtra must learn Marathi, threatening those who don't with "consequences." The controversy began when seven MNS thugs assaulted a food stall owner, Babulal Chaudhary, for not speaking Marathi. Chaudhary had told the MNS workers that he "didn't know Marathi" and that "all languages are spoken in Maharashtra."
Twitter Post
Visuals from Mira Bhayandar
#WATCH | Maharashtra | Police detain MNS workers protesting to counter traders' protest over language row, in Mira Bhayandar area pic.twitter.com/r9F1Rch10D— ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2025
Political backdrop
Language row amid political tensions in Maharashtra
The language controversy has intensified amid political tensions in Maharashtra. Estranged cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray have come together to counter Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) political attacks over the incident. The "slapgate" incident follows a political row over the state government's introduction of Hindi in the primary school curriculum, which was later rolled back.
Political challenge
BJP slams Thackerays; Uddhav accuses BJP of divide and rule
BJP leader Nishikant Dubey had slammed the Thackerays on Monday, challenging them to confront speakers of other languages like Urdu and Tamil. He said, "If you're so courageous that you can beat those who speak Hindi...step out of Maharashtra, come to Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu." In response to Dubey's remarks, Uddhav accused the BJP of using a "divide and rule policy" for political gain.