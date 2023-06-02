India

Maharashtra shocker: Headless body of woman found stuffed in suitcase

Maharashtra shocker: Headless body of woman found stuffed in suitcase

Written by Ayushi Goswami Jun 02, 2023, 05:53 pm 1 min read

The woman's body was cut into two pieces

An unidentified woman's beheaded body was discovered in a suitcase at Bhayandar-based Uttan Beach in the Thane district of Maharashtra on Friday morning, reported NDTV. According to the police, the body was cut into two pieces and her head was missing. Reportedly, there are tattoos of a trishul (trident) and the initials Om in Hindi on the woman's arms.

Morning walker spotted suitcase at the beach

Mid-Day reported that a morning walker spotted the suitcase at the beach. When he opened the bag, he found a dead body. The man immediately informed the police about the finding. A case under Sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. The police are probing whether the suitcase was washed ashore from somewhere else or was thrown there itself.