COVID-19 cases spike across India; Delhi, Maharashtra most affected

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Mar 30, 2023, 10:29 am 3 min read

India continues to record a spike in daily COVID-19 cases, with Delhi and Maharashtra reporting a resounding uptick in coronavirus infections on Wednesday. While Delhi reported its highest number of cases in the past six months, the national capital region (NCR) ramped up testing for the novel virus. Maharashtra also reported a two-fold rise in its COVID-19 tally on Wednesday.

Why does this story matter?

Daily coronavirus cases have been steadily increasing across India in recent weeks.

According to experts, the Omicron XBB 1.16 subvariant is reportedly responsible for the recent case spike.

Furthermore, this uptick in coronavirus cases comes when the country is also witnessing a rise in H3N2 influenza cases, leading the Health Ministry to issue an alert earlier to states and union territories.

Delhi reports highest daily COVID-19 cases since September 2022

On Wednesday, COVID-19 cases in the national capital climbed to 300 for the first time since September 2022, while the positivity rate went up to 13.89%, as per the data shared by the health department of Delhi. With these fresh new infections, the total coronavirus tally in Delhi went up to 20,09,361. Meanwhile, the death toll due to the viral infection stood at 26,526.

Maharashtra reports two-fold rise in daily coronavirus cases

Meanwhile in Maharashtra, the districts of Sangli and Solapur topped the COVID-19 positivity chart with 17.47% and 20.05% rates, respectively, according to the state health department. With 450 new cases, the state saw a two-fold rise in its coronavirus tally on Wednesday. Furthermore, the department confirmed that the XBB.1.16 subvariant was found in swab samples of 230 patients in Maharashtra thus far.

Here's what state health department said about recent COVID-19 spike

"Out of the 230 cases, 151 are from Pune followed by Aurangabad 24, Thane 23, Kolhapur and Ahmednagar 11 each, Amravati 8, and one each in Mumbai and Raigad," the state health department was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI. "Out of the 230 cases, one patient has succumbed to the infection while others have recovered," it added.

India reports highest daily COVID-19 cases in five months

India﻿ recorded a single-day rise of 2,151 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the highest since October last year. The country has reported more than 1,000 fresh coronavirus infections over the past couple of days and has 11,903 active cases, per the Union Health Ministry. With this, India's total COVID-19 case tally went up to 4,47,09,676.

India's COVID-19 positive rate stands at 1.51%

Per the health ministry's official website, India's daily positivity currently stands at 1.51%, while the weekly positivity rate is pegged at 1.53%. The coronavirus death toll went up to 5,30,848 with seven new fatalities. Three were reported in Maharashtra, three in Kerala, and one in Karnataka. In addition, the total number of people who have recuperated from COVID-19 stands at 4,41,66,925.

Centre planning nationwide drill to check coronavirus preparedness in April

In light of the increase in COVID-19 and influenza cases across the country, the Central government plans to hold a nationwide mock drill to take stock of hospital preparedness on April 10 and 11. Both private and public health facilities in all districts will take part in the exercise to review the availability of hospital beds, medical equipment, medicines, and medical oxygen, among others.