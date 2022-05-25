India

COVID-19: India logs 2,124 fresh cases, 17 more deaths

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 5,24,507 with 17 more fatalities on Wednesday.

India saw a single-day rise of 2,124 new COVID-19 infections, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday. This is a slight increase from the 1,675 cases reported on Tuesday. The country's active caseload rose to 14,971, accounting for 0.03% of the total cases. Meanwhile, the death toll related to infection climbed to 5,24,507 with 17 more fatalities.

Context Why does this story matter?

Notably, India is currently witnessing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, with some experts predicting the fourth wave in June.

This comes after the country recorded a sharp decline in infections from January-end to April.

Data Daily positivity rate is 0.46%

The daily positivity rate stood at 0.46% while the weekly positivity rate was at 0.49%, according to the data shared by the health ministry. As many as 1,977 people recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 4,26,02,714. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.75% and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22%.

Vaccination 192.6 crore vaccine doses administered

Nearly 192.67 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. Over 3.31 crore adolescents have been administered with the first dose of the COVID-19 jab since the beginning of the vaccination drive for this age bracket. Also, a total of 4,58,924 tests were conducted across the country in the past 24 hours.

Trend India's third wave peaked in January

To recall, India witnessed a massive spurt in coronavirus cases in December-end and at the beginning of January—dubbed India's third wave—due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. The wave peaked on January 21, 2022, when 3.47 lakh single-day cases were recorded. However, it was lower compared to the second wave, when 4.14 lakh single-day infections were recorded at its peak on May 7, 2021.