India

COVID-19: India logs 1,150 new cases, 83 more deaths

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Apr 09, 2022, 12:03 pm 3 min read

India's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 98.76%.

India on Saturday reported over 1,100 new COVID-19 cases, an increase of nearly 50 cases from the previous day. The country's active caseload currently stands at 11,365, which accounts for 0.03% of the total cases so far. In the past 24 hours, a total of 1,150 new cases and 83 fatalities were reported. Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 98.76%.

Context Why does this story matter?

India on Saturday reported a slightly higher number of COVID-19 cases than the day before.

However, the active caseload in the country continued with its declining trend, reflecting the overall improving COVID-19 situation.

A recent study by IIT scientists warned that the fourth wave of COVID-19 could hit India in June and peak in August.

However, experts are largely optimistic about the future.

Statistics Nearly 1,200 patients discharged

According to data shared by the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 4,30,34,217 COVID-19 cases until Saturday morning, while the cumulative death count reached 5,21,656. With 1,194 fresh discharges, the number of total recoveries in the country climbed to 4,25,01,196. On the other hand, the daily and weekly positivity rates were recorded at 0.25% and 0.23%, respectively.

States Kerala adds most new cases

Kerala witnessed 353 new cases, 325 discharges, and 75 deaths (three recent; 72 added after reconciliation of data). Maharashtra reported 130 new COVID-19 cases, 142 more recoveries, and four deaths. Delhi reported 146 new cases, 147 recoveries, and one death, while Karnataka added 77 cases, 44 recoveries, and one death. Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, witnessed 22 new cases and 32 discharges.

Trend India's third wave peaked on January 21

India's third wave peaked on January 21, 2021, when 3.47 lakh single-day cases were recorded—slightly lower than compared to the second wave. The second wave peaked with 4.14 lakh single-day infections on May 7, 2021—over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. India's cumulative COVID-19 infections had crossed the four-crore mark on January 26.

Vaccination Over 185 crore vaccine doses administered

As of Friday morning, India has administered nearly 185.5 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, over 83.7 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while more than 99.4 crore people have received one dose. On Saturday alone, India administered over 3.8 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses till 12 pm, including nearly 1.8 lakh second doses and almost 1.5 lakh first doses, according to Co-WIN.

Data 2.29 crore 'precautionary' doses administered

Moreover, India has administered over 2.29 crore "precautionary" doses since January 10. On Saturday, over 12,000 healthcare/frontline workers and more than 42,000 elderly people were given the precautionary dose till 12 pm.

Recent news XE, XM variant cases detected in Gujarat: Report

One person in Gujarat has been infected with coronavirus variant XE, NDTV reported quoting sources. One case of XM variant has also been detected in the state, officials told the publication. Notably, the World Health Organization (WHO) had said last week that the XE variant may be more transmissible than any other strain of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.