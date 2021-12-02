India COVID-19: India reports 9K+ infections; 477 more deaths

India's COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.35% on Thursday.

India on Thursday reported over 9,000 new COVID-19 cases with an active caseload of just under one lakh. Active cases now account for just 0.29% of the total cases, the lowest since March 2020. Correspondingly, the recovery rate was recorded at 98.35%. Meanwhile, India's daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.89%. It has been under 2% for the last 59 days.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

India on Thursday reported a marginally higher number of COVID-19 cases compared to the last few days. However, India's active caseload remained below the one-lakh mark for the second consecutive day. The weekly positivity rate also remained under 1% for over two weeks. Both the Centre and states are stepping up measures to curb the spread of the new coronavirus variant Omicron.

Statistics Over 8K more patients discharged

According to the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 3,46,06,541 COVID-19 cases till Sunday morning. The death toll reached 4,69,724. With 8,548 fresh discharges, India's recoveries stand at 3,40,37,054. In the past 24 hours, 9,765 new cases and 477 fresh fatalities were reported. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.85%. It has remained under 1% the last 18 days.

Trend India's second wave peaked on May 7

India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the three crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the one crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the 2 crore-mark on May 4, 2021.

States Kerala adds majority of new cases

Maharashtra reported 767 new COVID-19 cases along with 903 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 5,405 new cases and 4,538 discharges. The third worst-hit Karnataka added 322 new cases and 162 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 718 new cases and 751 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 184 new cases and 183 recoveries.

Vaccination Over 125 crore vaccine doses administered

Till 5 pm on Thursday, India had administered nearly 125.6 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, nearly 46 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while over 79.4 crore people have received at least one dose. On Thursday alone, India administered over 65 lakh more COVID-19 vaccine doses till 5 pm, including nearly 47.3 lakh second doses, and over 18 lakh first doses, according to CoWIN.

Recent news DCGI gets proposal for Covishield booster jab

The Serum Institute of India has sought approval from the Drugs Controller General of India to allow its COVID-19 vaccine Covishield as a booster jab. The SII cited adequate stock of the vaccine in India and increasing demand for booster jabs due to the emergence of Omicron. Notably, many states have recently urged the Centre to decide on allowing booster jabs.