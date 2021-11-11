COVID-19: India reports 13K+ new cases, 340 more deaths

Written by Pratyush Kotoky Mail Published on Nov 11, 2021, 03:51 pm

India's COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.25%, the highest since March 2020.

India on Thursday reported over 13,000 new COVID-19 cases with an active caseload of 1.38 lakh, the lowest in 266 days. Active cases now account for just 0.40% of the total cases. Correspondingly, the recovery rate was recorded at 98.25%, the highest since March 2020. Meanwhile, India's daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.10%. It has been under 2% for the last 38 days.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

India witnessed a slight increase in COVID-19 cases on Thursday compared to the last few days. The worst-hit states of Maharashtra and Kerala also witnessed an uptick in cases after a brief slump. Earlier, experts and the government had cautioned increased precautionary steps during the festive season. However, it is too soon to ascertain a trend as of now.

Statistics

India's tally crosses 3.44 crore

According to the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 3,44,01,670 COVID-19 cases till Thursday morning. The death toll reached 4,62,189. With 13,878 fresh discharges, India's recoveries stood at 3,38,00,925. In the past 24 hours, 13,091 new cases and 340 fresh fatalities were reported. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.18%. It has remained under 2% the last 48 days

Trend

India's second wave peaked on May 7

India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the three crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the one crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the 2 crore-mark on May 4, 2021

States

Kerala continues to add most cases

Maharashtra reported 1,094 new COVID-19 cases along with 1,976 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 7,540 new cases and 7,841 discharges. The third worst-hit Karnataka added 328 new cases and 247 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 828 new cases and 931 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 348 new cases and 358 recoveries.

Vaccination

Over 110 crore vaccine doses administered

Till 3:45 pm on Thursday, India had administered over 110.7 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, over 35.9 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while over 74.7 crore people have received at least one dose. On Thursday alone, India administered over 43.6 lakh more COVID-19 vaccine doses till 3:45 pm, including over 32.6 lakh second doses, and nearly 11 lakh first doses, according to CoWIN.

Recent news

'Booster needed if virus mutates'

People would need booster jabs if the coronavirus mutates further, said Dr. Krishna Ella, Chairperson and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech. He said they are working on various "strategies" to determine "what type of booster jab would be needed and how the same can be delivered on a fast-track basis." "Even if something comes up, we know how to handle the situation," he assured.