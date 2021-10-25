Coronavirus: India reports 14K+ cases; decline in weekly infections slows

Active COVID-19 cases stood at a 239-day low of 1.67 lakh/.

India on Monday reported 14,000 new COVID-19 cases, marking a daily test positivity rate of 1.43%. The weekly test positivity rate was recorded at 1.24%. Active cases stood at a 239-day low of 1.67 lakh, accounting for just 0.49% of the total caseload. Correspondingly, the recovery rate stood at 98.18%, the highest since March 2020. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

India has witnessed a steady decline in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks. However, experts warn that cases could rise after the festive season. Already, the decline in weekly infections has slowed, indicating stagnation. The government has issued guidelines for the festive season, urging people to avoid large gatherings. Currently, Kerala is leading India's outbreak, contributing more than half of all new cases.

Statistics

India's tally crosses 3.41 crore; over 4.5 lakh dead

According to the Union Health Ministry, till Monday morning, India reported a total of 3,41,89,774 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 4,54,712. So far, 3,45,67,367 patients have recovered, while 1,67,695 cases involve active infections. In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 14,306 new infections, 18,762 more discharges, and 443 fresh fatalities. So far, 1,02,27,12,895 vaccine doses have been administered.

Trend

India's second wave peaked on May 7

India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the 3 crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the 1 crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the 2 crore-mark on May 4, 2021.

States

59% new cases concentrated in Kerala

Maharashtra reported 1,410 new COVID-19 cases along with 1,520 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 8,538 new cases and 11,366 discharges. Meanwhile, the third worst-hit Karnataka added 388 new cases and 586 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 1,127 new cases and 1,358 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 400 new cases and 516 recoveries.

Data

Weekly cases drop by 1%

This week, India reported a decline in weekly COVID-19 cases in the week ending Sunday (October 18-24). Over 1.08 lakh cases were reported during the period, down from 1.09 lakh in the preceding week. However, the decline was just 1%, when the previous week, India had recorded a 27% fall, while the week before had witnessed an 18% fall.

Vaccines

Modi talks to vaccine manufacturers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with leading vaccine manufacturers: Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Zydus Cadila, Biological E, Gennova Biopharma, and Panacea Biotech. Discussions were held on preparation for future pandemics and enhancing the capacity of vaccine production. Modi urged manufacturers to ensure best practices learned locally and globally during the COVID-19 pandemic.