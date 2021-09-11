WHO seeks more data from Sputnik V makers for EUL

Sputnik V is currently manufactured in India and being sold by Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

The World Health Organization has sought some more data from Russia's Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, developer of COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V for according Emergency Use Listing status to the jab. Sputnik V is currently manufactured in India and being sold by Dr. Reddy's Laboratories under the Emergency Use Authorization route.

Anticipated date will be set once all data is submitted

According to the WHO website, though several meetings were held as part of the process for EUL, the status of the assessment column says, "On hold, awaiting completion of rolling submission." The anticipated date will be set once all data is submitted and follow-up of inspection observations completed, WHO said on the decision date for EUL.

Supply

Panacea Biotec has supplied first batch of second vaccine component

Back home, Panacea Biotec supplied the first shipment of the second component of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine manufactured by it for sale in India on September 7. This is the first batch of the second component produced and supplied by the company in India, the drug firm and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) had said in a joint statement.

Review

WHO is currently reviewing Bharat Biotech's application for EUL

A senior official of Dr. Reddy's had earlier said that RDIF has tied up with six Indian drug makers to manufacture Sputnik V and their supplies were expected to roll out by August or September, The global health body is currently reviewing Bharat Biotech's application for an Emergency Use Listing of its COVID-19 vaccine COVAXIN.

Approved vaccines

WHO has approved six vaccines till now

WHO has to date approved a total of six vaccines - AstraZeneca/Oxford, Johnson and Johnson, Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Chinese vaccines Sinopharm and Sinovac. Meanwhile, WHO Chief Scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan believes that coronavirus in India might be entering the "endemic stage." That means the severity and scale of the disease may lower over time, but it might never go away.