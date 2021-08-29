Coronavirus: India reports 45K+ new cases; 460 more dead

Sunday marked the fourth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases remained over 40,000 in India.

India on Sunday reported over 45,000 new COVID-19 cases, the fourth consecutive day that daily infections remained over 40,000. The nation also recorded 460 more fatalities. The number of active cases has risen to 1.13% of the total cases and the recovery rate dipped slightly to 97.53%. The daily positivity rate stood at 2.57%, while the weekly positivity rate rose to 2.28%.

India's tally nears 3.27 crore; 4.37 lakh dead

According to the Union Health Ministry, till Sunday morning, India reported a total of 3,26,95,030 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 4,37,830. So far, 3,18,88,642 patients have recovered, while 3,68,558 cases involve active infections. In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 45,083 new infections, 35,840 more discharges, and 460 fresh fatalities. 63,09,17,927 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

India's second wave peaked on May 7

India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the 3 crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the 1 crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the 2 crore-mark on May 4, 2021.

69% new cases concentrated in Kerala

Maharashtra reported 4,831 new COVID-19 cases along with 4,455 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 31,265 new cases and 21,468 discharges. Meanwhile, the third worst-hit Karnataka added 1,229 new cases and 1,289 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 1,551 new cases and 1,768 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 1,321 new cases and 1,499 recoveries.

50% of hospitalized patients experience at least 1 long-term symptom

A study on 1,276 patients from China's Wuhan city has found that around half of the people hospitalized experienced at least one persistent symptom for up to a year after the infection. One in three people continued to experience shortness of breath even 12 months after infection. The symptoms were more persistent among those who had the most severe form of the illness.

COVID-19 more likely to cause blood clots than vaccines: Study

According to another study, the risk of developing blood clots was higher after a coronavirus infection compared to after getting the first dose of Oxford/AstraZeneca or the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. The study—led by Oxford University—used findings from more than 29 million people vaccinated between December 2020 and April 2021. The study highlights that the risk of COVID-19 is higher than the risk of vaccines.