Cylinder blast in Mumbai's Dharavi; 14 injured rushed to hospital

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Last updated on Aug 29, 2021, 04:13 pm

The blast took place in the Shahu Nagar area of Mumbai’s Dharavi slum.

At least 14 people have been injured due to a cylinder blast at a shanty in Dharavi, Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Sunday. Those injured were rushed to the Sion Hospital. Early reports said that the blast likely occurred due to leakage in the cylinder. Dharavi is notably the largest slum in Asia. Here are more details.

Incident

Leakage in gas cylinder likely caused blast

According to The Times of India, a cooking gas cylinder exploded at a shanty in Dharavi. Reportedly, the incident took place in the Shahu Nagar area of the slum at 12:28 pm. A preliminary investigation suggested that there was a leakage in the cylinder. However, the exact cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

Casualties

14 injured; 2 suffered 70% burns, says report

According to the BMC, 14 people were injured in the blast. The injured have been admitted to Sion Hospital in the Jain Society. Officials told TOI that five people are in critical condition. According to Navbharat Times, two people suffered 70% burns in the incident. The others were said to have suffered only minor injuries.

Firefighting

2 fire engines, jumbo water tanker doused blaze

Navbharat Times reported that two fire engines and one jumbo water tanker were dispatched to the spot, which is reportedly in front of the Hotel Mubakar in Kamla Nagar of Shahu Nagar. Civic ward-level staff were reportedly deployed to the site. A city fire official was quoted as saying by the publication that the fire was brought under control at 12:43 pm.