Mumbai: Fire at hospital (inside a mall) kills twoLast updated on Mar 26, 2021, 10:20 am
A major fire broke out at a hospital inside a mall in Mumbai killing at least two people, multiple reports said on Friday.
Over 70 COVID-19 patients were admitted to the health facility at the time of the mishap and were evacuated.
The hospital — Dreams Mall Sunrise Hospital — is situated on the third floor of the mall in Bhandup.
Here's what happened.
Time
The fire broke out around 12:30 am, informed Mumbai DCP
The cause of the fire wasn't known at the time of publishing.
On the incident, Mumbai DCP Prashant Kadam said, "Level-3 or a level-4 fire broke out on the first floor of a mall at 12:30 am. Around 23 fire tenders are present at the spot."
"Rescue operation for 76 patients admitted to COVID-19 care hospital is underway," he had said, reports Mumbai Mirror.
Statement
Never seen a hospital in a mall: Mayor
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar rushed to the site late at night and expressed shock at the fact that a hospital was situated inside a mall. "I have seen a hospital in a mall for the first time," she said.
Senior officials from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also visited the spot.
The coronavirus patients were reportedly shifted to Mulund Jumbo Centre and Fortis Hospital.
Twitter Post
Here are the visuals from the spot
Mumbai: Firefighting operation underway at the mall where a fire broke out last night; latest visuals from the spot pic.twitter.com/OTBMtJq5EK— ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2021
Situation
Mumbai logged over 5,000 fresh COVID-19 cases for second day
The incident comes at a time when Mumbai is seeing a surge in coronavirus cases. India's financial capital added over 5,000 cases to its total tally for the second consecutive day yesterday.
On Thursday, Mumbai reported 5,504 new coronavirus cases and 14 deaths, swelling the total number of cases to 3,80,146 and toll to 11,623.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 35,952 fresh coronavirus cases yesterday.
Second wave
Earlier, SBI report claimed second wave could peak in April
To recall, India's first coronavirus wave had peaked in September, with the nation recording nearly 1,00,000 new cases daily.
Now, a new report by the State Bank of India (SBI) has predicted that the ongoing second wave could peak in the second half of April.
The total number of coronavirus cases in the second wave is expected to be around 25 lakh.