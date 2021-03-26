Last updated on Mar 26, 2021, 10:20 am

A major fire broke out at a hospital inside a mall in Mumbai killing at least two people, multiple reports said on Friday. Over 70 COVID-19 patients were admitted to the health facility at the time of the mishap and were evacuated. The hospital — Dreams Mall Sunrise Hospital — is situated on the third floor of the mall in Bhandup. Here's what happened.

Time The fire broke out around 12:30 am, informed Mumbai DCP

The cause of the fire wasn't known at the time of publishing. On the incident, Mumbai DCP Prashant Kadam said, "Level-3 or a level-4 fire broke out on the first floor of a mall at 12:30 am. Around 23 fire tenders are present at the spot." "Rescue operation for 76 patients admitted to COVID-19 care hospital is underway," he had said, reports Mumbai Mirror.

Statement Never seen a hospital in a mall: Mayor

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar rushed to the site late at night and expressed shock at the fact that a hospital was situated inside a mall. "I have seen a hospital in a mall for the first time," she said. Senior officials from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also visited the spot. The coronavirus patients were reportedly shifted to Mulund Jumbo Centre and Fortis Hospital.

Twitter Post Here are the visuals from the spot

Mumbai: Firefighting operation underway at the mall where a fire broke out last night; latest visuals from the spot pic.twitter.com/OTBMtJq5EK — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2021

Situation Mumbai logged over 5,000 fresh COVID-19 cases for second day

The incident comes at a time when Mumbai is seeing a surge in coronavirus cases. India's financial capital added over 5,000 cases to its total tally for the second consecutive day yesterday. On Thursday, Mumbai reported 5,504 new coronavirus cases and 14 deaths, swelling the total number of cases to 3,80,146 and toll to 11,623. Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 35,952 fresh coronavirus cases yesterday.

Second wave Earlier, SBI report claimed second wave could peak in April