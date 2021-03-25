India has been reporting a surge in daily new COVID-19 cases since February, which "clearly indicates a second wave," according to a report by the State Bank of India (SBI). Further, this wave may last up to 100 days, the report added. Meanwhile, it pinned hopes on a successful vaccination drive to contain the virus' spread. Here are more details on this.

Based on trends until March 23, the total number of coronavirus cases in India in the second wave is expected to be around 25 lakh, the report estimated. By considering the peak level during the first wave of COVID-19 in India, it predicted that the current wave's peak might be reached in the second half of next month.

The report claimed that localized lockdowns or restrictions have been "ineffective" in curbing the spread of the virus. It said that the business activity index has declined in the last week, adding that the impact of lockdown or restrictions imposed by certain states might become visible next month. It stated that India's "only hope" to win the battle against the pandemic is mass vaccination.

The report also called for an increase in the pace of vaccination in India. Raising daily vaccination capacity from the current 34 lakh to 40-45 lakh would mean that inoculation of citizens aged above 45 years can be completed in four months from now.

